Garcelle Beauvais is taking her talents to the small screen and joining Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The actress will be the first Black woman to be a part of RHOBH and it’s about time considering the show is gearing up for its tenth season. The network confirmed the news on Thursday and announced the addition of another new cast member, Sutton Stracke.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Garcelle said in a statement to The Daily Dish.

“Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Garcelle Beauvais is booked and busy, and she will also appear in the star-studded sequel, Coming 2 America.