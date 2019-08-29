Coming To America 2 went from a pipe dream to an A-list affair in no time.

The long-awaited, star-studded sequel will be directed by Craig Brewer and will feature all our favorites from the 1988 original…and then some.

The new story follows Prince Akeem, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as a new crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

The film is being produced by Eddie Murphy, Kenya Barris and Kevin Misher and will hit theaters December 18, 2020.

Check out all the stars who have signed on to be part of the magic: