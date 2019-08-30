This week singer Janelle Monae issued a heartfelt apology after a tweet that came amid the frenzy over Popeyes virally popular chicken sandwich that made many of her followers and friends upset.

Sunday, Monae commented on the popularity of the item, and the extremely long lines it attracted, by suggesting in a since deleted tweet: “Perhaps we put voting booths at every Popeyes location? While we wait on that sammich you can register and vote @popeyes holla.”

This suggestion may seem innocent at first blush. But unfortunately it was posted on the heels of an adjacent Twitter battle in which African American Popeye’s patrons were criticized by some who insinuated people participating in the craze cared more about buying fried chicken than voting. But that sparked a dayslong backlash against the singer.

Can someone tell me why on earth is @JanelleMonae out here in the year of our Lord 2019, acting like Black people can’t both eat and vote in the same lifetime? This shit is wild, and so disappointing. Let marginalized people enjoy things when we can. pic.twitter.com/eFlkojiM0L — NYC 10/17-10/21 – info[at]CruelValentine.com (@CruelValentine) August 26, 2019

In stark contrast, when John Legend saw someone post, “BLACK PEOPLE WILL STAND IN LINE FOR HOURS FOR CHICKEN BUT WON’T VOTE OMG OMG OMG,” he responded with his own perspective.

Thread. Popeye's would kill for lines like the ones outside of black polling stations. 1. Black people vote 2. We would vote even more if people like the GA Gov didn't intentionally limit poll access in ways that create these ridiculous lines. https://t.co/gdgjEn3sRw — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 26, 2019

Legend was swiftly applauded while Monae continued to get dragged by disgruntled followers.

“Janelle Monáe basically said that you chicken eating coons don’t care about voting. Yikes,” someone wrote Sunday on Instagram.

Once the singer got wind of how her words were being perceived, rather than shy away from the controversy she owned up to the implications of her statements and vowed to do better.

I think the tweets that I posted about registering and voting were insensitive and wrong—specifically they ignored the very real issues of voter suppression that have impacted my community for years and me directly.

2/4 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 26, 2019

Thanks to all of you for calling me out (or in) and helping me remember and refocus on the bigger issues. I love y’all. Keep teaching one another. ♥️♥️♥️ Never be afraid to be wrong. Never be afraid to listen and learn. ♥️♥️♥️

3/4 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 26, 2019

People that know me, know that I am very passionate about voting and making sure that people around me and in my community have safe and EASY ACCESS to voting. If you care about the same things sign up here to help: https://t.co/fhsSewmnV1

4/4 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 26, 2019

However, while it’s not clear if high schooler David Ledbetter was privy to the Twitter exchanges, he did take the idea of getting Popeyes customers to vote to heart. Over the weekend, the 17-year-old was spotted a Charlotte, N.C., Popeyes handing out sample ballots and voter registration forms to those waiting in line, according to CNN.

“We were seeing how long the lines were [at Popeyes] and figured we would try to go get individuals to vote,” Ledbetter told CNN. “I was just hoping that the individuals would register to vote.”

