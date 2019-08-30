The brother of Olympic gymnast standout Simone Biles has been arrested by police for a triple murder in Cleveland, Ohio.

—Simone Biles makes history at US Women’s gymnastics championships—

On Thursday, Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was taken into custody for a New Year’s Eve murder in which three people were killed and two others were injured, NBC News reports.

Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia after fleeing the Dec. 31 shooting at an Airbnb in Cleveland, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police report that three men were found dead at the scene after an “uninvited group” entered the property and “an altercation ensued” that resulted in the fatal shooting.

According to reports, Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, died later at a local hospital.

Biles-Thomas has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury, according to prosecutors.

—Simone Biles criticizes USA Gymnastics for failing to protect its athletes from sex abuse “You had one job!”—

It took police eight months to investigate and find Biles-Thomas.

“It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims,” O’Malley said.

Biles-Thomas, who is in the U.S. Army, is the only person so far to be charged in the shooting. He is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia and will be arraigned Sept. 13 in Cleveland.

According to Time.com, Biles-Thomas, his sister Simone and their two other siblings spent their early childhood going between foster homes and the home of their mother, who struggled with drug addiction. When she was six, Biles and her younger sister were adopted by their maternal grandfather Ron and his wife Nellie. Biles-Thomas and their other sibling were adopted by Ron’s sister, according to a Texas Monthly profile on Biles.