After a career making summer, this week Megan Thee Stallion finally released the official video for Hot Girl Summer, featuring Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla Sign, and Juicy J.

You’d have to be living under a rock not to have heard “Hot Girl Summer” uttered at least a few dozen times this year. In fact the catchphrase, which was the brainchild of the Houston rapper, got so popular she even took steps to have it trademarked. So now there are visuals to go along with the song and all the memes that have been made in its honor.

According to Complex, in the clip, which was directed by Munachi Osegbu, social media comedian Jaimesha Thomas is seen reading an invite to “the hottest pool party of the summer.” She then does her best to re-enact one of the popular hot girl memes by asking herself “What would Megan do?”

Unfortunately, Thomas’ knees aren’t strong enough to drop it down like her favorite rapper, and the video jump cuts to what does indeed appear to be a hot girl pool party of epic proportions.

In addition to Thomas, who we ultimately see catch up with Meg, Nicki, and Ty at the function, the video also includes cameos by French Montana, La La Anthony, Ari Lennox, and Rico Nasty.

Previously it was reported that while the rappers and their friends were shooting these visuals in the Mount Olympus neighborhood of L.A., someone tipped off the police that she didn’t have the proper permits, which caused officers to show up during the shoot and shut the entire thing down.

Although the LAPD made them pack up everything and leave, Meg’s team was able to bounce back quickly and just moved the shoot to a new location in Chino Hills.

Hot Girl Summer hit streaming services in early August and went on to enter the Hot 100 at the No. 11 slot, making it the 24 year old’s highest-charting single thus far.

For those who may be asking why we’re still talking about hot girl summer post Labor Day, “We’ve extended the summer, honestly” the rapper recently told Variety at Beautycon in Los Angeles. “We’re gonna drive it until October. Don’t even trip.”