R. Kelly has been moved from solitary confinement to general population.

—Prosecutors in R. Kelly case use marriage to Aaliyah to prove singer needs to remain behind bars—

The embattled singer’s lawyer fought to get Kelly moved, citing in a court filing that he believed Kelly was being punished for his fame and that solitary was not meant for people in this stage of prosecution.

The ‘I Wish’ singer got his wish and on Tuesday was moved from the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s Special Housing Unit to the downtown general population jail, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Prosecutors however accused Kelly of wanting to be in solitary confinement, saying it was his own doing.

Prosecutors said Kelly told someone in a phone call after his July 18 arrest that “he wasn’t sure if he wanted to go to general population ‘because if I go to population, it’s…I’m just up on everybody and everybody’s up on me, and I’m trying to figure out how to trust that or whatever. But, you know, for right now, I’m in the SHU,’” prosecutors said.

Also during that call, Kelly allegedly told someone that the MCC staff told him he could “try it [general population] in a couple of days to see what it looked like but they can’t guarantee nothing. You know, and that’s why, I was like, hmmm, too many people up on you and I done seen too many movies, you know, and it’s just, and then I’m so popular here, it’s like yeah man.”

—University student charged with hate crime after hanging noose in dorm elevator—

Kelly is currently facing federal sex crime charges in both New York City and Chicago.