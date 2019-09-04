Lizzo‘s sizzling summer has been punctuated with her popular single “Truth Hurts” taking the top slot on the Billboard Hot 100, after being in release for two years.

The single replaces “Señorita” from Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, which experienced a short run at the top of the charts. In celebration, Lizzo shared the achievement on Instagram and shared that it was a testimony of hard work from her and the fans.

Complex points to the effort placed behind the single as she shared a screenshot of a 2017 tweet championing the work placed in the video.

The story behind “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo says, is one rooted in self-doubt, which now is a triumph.

I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares … I was like, ‘f–k it, I’m done,'” Lizzo told PEOPLE. “And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.'”

Hitting No. 1 on the chart places Lizzo in rare air, joining Beyonce, Rihanna, Janelle Monae and Cardi B as the only Black women to do so this decade.

“Truth Hurts” hitting number one is a highlight to an insanely eventful weekend for Lizzo. She was in Philadelphia for JAY-Z‘s Made in America festival and shared an image of her performance being watched by Queen Bey from the side of the stage. Lizzo put on one of the best sets of the weekend, including performing with and twerking on rising star DaBaby.

