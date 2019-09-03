Fresh off her booty-rocking MTV VMAs performance last week, Lizzo hit up JAY-Z’s Made in America festival Sunday in Philadelphia, where Beyoncé was spotted watching her set from the side of the stage.

Queen Bey, who turns 38 on Wednesday, apparently was in town to celebrate her birthday with her hubby, USA Today reports.

Lizzo was just as thrilled as the BeyHive to see their Queen supporting the singer’s Made in America debut. She hit up Instagram to post about Bey and Jay’s appearance, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the Carters watching her from the side of the stage, another photo featured a close-up of Beyonce’s face.

READ MORE: 5 most powerful moments of ‘Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé’

View this post on Instagram Swipe to lose your f—–g mind 🐝 A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Sep 1, 2019 at 5:35pm PDT

On Twitter, the singer and flutist also shared the same image, writing, “A story in two parts.”

Lizzo’s DJ, Sophia Eris, tweeted a video of the couple, saying, “Welp our dreams came true today.”

Fans also expressed their excitement over “legends supporting legends,” per E! News. Many retweeted video of Beyoncé dancing to Lizzo’s performance, as well as a clip of Eris and Lizzo singing “Yes, Beyoncé loves me”… their rendition of “Jesus Loves Me.”

At the Awards

At the 2019 VMA’s, Lizzo performed her hit singles “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” in front of a giant derriere wearing a pink thong. Midway through her set, she delivered a heartwarming message to the audience about self love.

READ MORE: Lizzo wants us to stop calling her ‘brave’ for loving her body

“I’m tired of the bullsh*t and I don’t have to know your story to know you’re tired of the bullshit too,” she said. “It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back, am I right?”

“So, I wanna take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell.”