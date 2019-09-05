Singer and rapper Lizzo is now added to the long list of people fellow artist Azealia Banks has criticized in the industry and she’s doing in all in the midst of the artist’s many successes including reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In a long rant on Instagram, Banks shared her thoughts about the “Truth Hurts” singer revealing that she is ‘making a fool of herself for a white American public,’ Complex reports.

“Lmao the fact that the public and the media has been keeping this fat girl joke going for so long is honestly peak boredom,” Banks said on the social media outlet. “The song is not good, nor is the dumpy fat girl spectacle live set she does. Saddest bit is that the girl is legit talented and truly only being allowed to shine so long as she allows herself to be this millennial mammy of sorts.”

Banks also name drops other celebrity names in the mix of her comments including Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott and Cardi B. Although she praised Queen Latifah and Elliott for being a good representation for larger women by not being “disgusting or minstrel,’ but she criticized Cardi B calling her “illiterate” and not being a good representation for Black women.

Lizzo now joins a long list of notables Banks has shaded including Vince Staples, Kenny Beats, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Complex reports. It’s also not the first time she’s taken aim at the singer. In June she accused her of “exploiting herself,” saying on Instagram: “She knows white America loves itself a fat black wide eyed mammy and she’s playing directly into it.”

