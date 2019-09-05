Guess who’s back!

Eddie Murphy has been gearing up to make a big comeback with a highly anticipated sequel on the way and a return to the Saturday Night Live stage as host in December for the first time in 35 years.

And now there’s news that the iconic comedian is also planning to return to his comedy roots with a new standup tour in 2020.

This is going to be epic.

Murphy revealed in a Netflix podcast, Present Company with Krista Smith, that he plans to do a comedy tour, saying: “… and then next year in 2020 I’m going to go on the road and do some stand-up.”

That statement coincides with the rumors that swirled that he was inking a multimillion-dollar deal to do a Netflix standup special but he didn’t directly address that, Deadline repots.

Murphy recently wrapped up the movie Dolemite Is My Name about stand-up comedian Rudy Ray Moore for Netflix.

And he’s in the midst of filming the sequel to Coming 2 America which is currently filming around Atlanta.

The storyline reportedly centers around Prince Akeem’s (Murphy) rise to become King and finding out that he fathered an illegitimate son back in the day during his time in Queens looking to sow his royal oats, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jermaine Fowler will play Prince Akeem’s long-lost son, who is now the heir to Zamunda.

Jones plays the mother of the son (named Lavelle) who Akeem had a one-night stand with. Morgan plays Jones’ street-hustling brother Reem. Akeem’s father (Earl Jones), the King of Zamunda, has a dying wish that Akeem find his son and prep him to become a Prince.