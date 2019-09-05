A Texas woman caught robbers by surprise on Tuesday morning when she pulled out a gun and opened fire at them.

Police say Lachelle Hudgins, shot one of the suspected robbers around 2:30 a.m., in southwest Houston after the men tried to steal her purse soon after she parked her car outside of her home, according to local station KTRK.

As Hudgins was rolling up her window, one of the men reached into it and tried to take the object, a police officer from the the Houston Police Department Robbery Division told the Houston Chronicle.

“I couldn’t do anything except scream,” Hudgins said. “At one point, they told me to stop screaming, and he reached his hand inside my car.”

Packing a pistol

While the men were reaching in her car through her driver’s side window, Hudgins frantically struggled to grab her gun, which was located in the purse. Once she grabbed hold of it, she started shooting and wounded one of them.

Hudgins only had two shots left in her gun when she started firing at the men. The shots shattered Hudgins’ windshield. She told police that there were other men around her parking space, Fox News reports.

“It was all I had in my gun. I shot until I couldn’t shoot anymore,” Hudgins said. “I saved my life.”

Authorities were later notified that the man shot by Hudgins was found on the other side of the complex not too long after.

He was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive after undergoing surgery from the shooting. He is set to to face aggravated robbery charges. The other suspects involved in the attempted robbery have not been arrested.

“I got a gun for that purpose, but I never thought I’d really have to use it,” Hudgins said.