A man who was reportedly a close friend of rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

—Nipsey Hussle’s family wants to celebrate Birthday in Private—

Arsenio Gravesande, 28, died at Brookdale University Hospital after he reportedly received a call to meet someone and then was shot in his left hip, which severed a major artery, The NY Daily News reports.

While still alert, police reportedly tried to question Gravesande about his shooter’s identity but he reportedly refused to give up details about the person’s identity, a police source said.

Gravesande, who was the father of a 4-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son, died at the hospital.

—White KKK member who sprayed Black teen with hose arrested by police and charged—

Gravesande reportedly had been in one of Nipsey Hussle’s videos.

Police have yet to make an arrest.