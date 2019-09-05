The Ku Klux Klan’s plans to throw a “kookout” in a park in Madison, Indiana, didn’t go over so well after they were met by protesters who drove them away within 20 minutes.

—Paypal suspends the account of KKK-affiliated organization—

The KKK members arrived in the scene to host their racist “kookout” with Confederate flags flying, KKK paraphernalia and logos.

Some attendees apparently weren’t so proud of their white heritage and kept their faces covered as they argued with protesters at the Madison park.

On Monday, The Courier-Journal reportedly received an anonymous email from a Klan spokesperson who told the outlet that even though the Madison Parks and Recreation Department had refused their request to hold their racist event, “we do plan to be there.”

Paypal suspend KKK-affiliated account

Paypal has also pushed back on the Klan’s hate too and within six days, suspended a fundraising account associated with the hate group.

The Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan was promoting payment to fuel their hate group through Paypal. But activists reached out to the platform to inform them that donations were being sent and urged Paypal to distance itself from the group.

On Friday, the payment platform suspended the account, reports the BBC.

“I have tons of concerns that PayPal is not able to act quickly and decisively on hate groups,” Nandini Jammi of social media activism organization Sleeping Giants told BBC News.

“There are some examples of them acting in a fairly timely manner. “But they’re not applying [their anti-hate policy] in a consistent enough manner,” she added.