This week, Issa Rae fans everywhere finally got what they’d been hoping for when she announced their anticipated fourth season had finally begun shooting.

Thursday, Rae took to her social media to post a series of teaser photos alongside her co-stars, Amanda Seales, Yvonne Orji and Natasha Rothwell.

“BeTtEr MaKe It A hOuR” Day One. Season Four. #InsecureHBO” read the caption to one visual that shows the ladies out and about in Los Angeles.

Orji shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her own and Rothwell wrote, “INSECURE SEASON FOUR DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR EDGES. #insecurehbo #buckleup #whatitdobaby #letsgo @insecurehbo @hbo”

Rae’s caption appears to be a nod to devoted viewers who have been asking for hour long episodes for years. Let’s see if this is the season that dream becomes a reality.

