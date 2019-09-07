Serena Williams remains hopeful as she swings her way into the U.S. Open women’s final, but her team has some doubts.

Williams’ team is concerned she may not perform her best due to Meghan Markle‘s appearance at the match, according to Page Six.

“Serena asked her coach about Meghan coming when she won last night, and everyone is worried, as tennis players are very superstitious, and Serena lost when Meghan came to watch her at Wimbledon,” a source told us Page Six.

“[Williams’ coach] Patrick keeps telling her, ‘Focus focus focus.’ The aim is getting her to win her 24th Grand Slam.”

This will be a last-minute trip across the pond for the Duchess but should come as no surprise. Markle and Williams have been friends since meeting at the Super Bowl in 2010. Williams also helped throw Markle’s stateside baby shower and attended the royal wedding last spring where Markle wed, Prince Harry.

Although these girlfriends have built a bond, Williams’ coach feels confident that Markle’s presence won’t sway the match at all.

“Not at all,” he said. “There will be 22,000 people in the stadium; 23,000, actually. One more or less won’t change a thing.”

This will be Markle’s first trip solo since giving birth to 4-month-old son Archie. It will also be her first visit back to the US since her baby shower in New York, this past February.

But some think Markle is using this trip to support Williams, as a publicity stunt to save face after her and husband Prince Harry experienced some backlash this summer, Page Six reported.

Markle put a no photo ban into place at Wimbledon, and even though they identify as environmentalists, some were shocked to know they took a private jet for a family vacation to Elton John’s house in France.

If Williams wins, she has the chance to make Grand Slam history. This will be Williams’ fourth attempt to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.