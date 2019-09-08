Susan Kelechi Watson, the powerhouse actress behind the role of Beth Pearson on the hit NBC drama, This Is Us, will soon be headed down the aisle.

Watson, 37, announced her engagement to Jaime Lincoln Smith on her Instagram page on Saturday and showcased her gorgeous ring, featuring a light blue stone, People reported. A closer shot of the ring showed a diamond-encrusted band.

“Forever Ever,” both Watson and Smith captioned their IG posts. “They’ll say its love And they’ll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation. – me,” the post reads.

Smith proposed to Watson at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., according to E! News.

On This Is Us, Watson’s Beth Pearson character is married to Sterling K. Brown’s Randall Pearson.

After seeing the post, Watson’s costars took to IG to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

“So happy for you guys, Su!!” Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson on the show, wrote in the comments section of Watson’s IG post.

“So beautiful! So happy for you both,” costar Melanie Liburd, who plays Zoe on This Is Us, wrote.

Moore told E! News that she knew about the engagement prior to Watson’s IG post.

“We’ve known for a little bit,” Moore told E! News during New York Fashion Week. “It didn’t happen today but I’m so excited for her and her fiancé!” Moore said. “I can’t wait to hopefully score an invite to the wedding!”

Watson’s future husband is also an actor. Smith most recently starred in NBC’s New Amsterdam, CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans and Blue Bloods, according to People. Smith also played in Grand Theft Auto V, Respect the Jux and Law & Order.

The fourth season of This Is Us premieres on Sept. 24.