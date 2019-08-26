Ray J and his wife Princess Love hit up social media over the weekend to share news that they are expecting another child.

The couple made the announcement via a series of family photos showing off Love’s growing baby bump, PEOPLE reports. Both shared the images on Sunday to their individual Instagram pages, noting that their baby is due January 2020. They are already parents to 15-month-old daughter Melody Love.

“Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj#2under2 #Blessed,” Princess shared on her own Instagram account.

Love’s announcement featured photos of Melody rocking a t-shirt that read, “big sis.”

Expanding the fam

Ray J and Princess Love tied the knot in August 2016 after four years of dating. They welcomed their daughter two years later in May 2018.

After revealing his wife’s first pregnancy back in 2017, Ray J explained on The Real that they had been trying to grow their family.

“It was special, because we was tryin’ for a while,” he said at the time. “It’s not as easy as people think. Some people go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love and we took our time.”

Back in March, Ray J told Us Weekly that he was already thinking about baby number two.

“I want one more right now. I’m trying right now, I’m trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens,” he said at the time. “They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself.”