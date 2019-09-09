Sen. Kamala Harris has issued an apology after a video showed her laughing agreeably after a supporter on the campaign trail described President Trump as “mentally retarded.”

According to The New York Times, on Friday, the 2020 presidential candidate was holding a town hall in New Hampshire when a man in the crowd criticized Democrats for their hesitation in starting the impeachment proceedings against Trump. The man then condemned the “mentally retarded actions of this guy,” again referring to the president.

READ MORE: Sen. Kamala Harris releases detailed plan to overhaul criminal justice system

When the voter ended his monologue, Harris offered a “well said” as she chuckled along with the applauding crowd. But once the clip was shared on social media many complained at what they believed to the California Senator’s approval of such a hurtful word against those with intellectual disabilities.

Saturday, when CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns asked Harris about the “retarded” insult, she claimed she didn’t hear the word, then called it “incredibly offensive,” also noting that “in the year 2019, people should know it’s hurtful.”

A Democrat voter calls Trump "mentally retarded" while speaking to Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris Harris, a social justice warrior, responds while laughing: "Well said. Well said" pic.twitter.com/wtz9UDCTTt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 6, 2019

READ MORE: Sen. Kamala Harris says Trump should be scared to debate her

“I would never condone anyone using that word in any way shape or form, even including the guy, against the guy I’m running against. Period. Period. Period,” said Harris when further pushed on the topic. “I have worked my entire career to do a number of things including to ensure our disability community receives the dignity and the rights that they deserve. I just… rolled out a policy on that, I think I might be one of the only candidates that did.”

A mea culpa

Many found it hard to believe she didn’t hear the rally goer and chastised her for not simply admitting she made a mistake, but she did tweet out, “I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever.”

When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever. https://t.co/mNmo1hyNpW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2019

READ MORE: How much more money (than you) does Kamala Harris have?