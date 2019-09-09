The sister of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has been arrested and charged with the brutal murder of an 84-year-old woman.

Kimesha Williams is reportedly Leonard’s sibling, according to Williams’s aunt Denise Woodard.

Williams and another woman, Candace Townsel, 39, have been accused of killing Afaf Anis Assad inside a bathroom at the Pechanga Resort Casino in California on Aug. 31, according to police.

Assad reportedly died four days after she was brutally assaulted. Williams and Townsel have been charged with murder and robbery, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pechanga Resort Casino released a statement saying: “We are absolutely saddened over this incident and are praying for the victim and her family. The suspects were quickly identified through surveillance footage and the information was immediately provided to law enforcement,” Munoa said.

“We pride ourselves on putting the safety of our guests and Team Members first and are fully cooperating with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice.”

According to the Press-Enterprises, the suspects stole the elderly woman’s purse, which reportedly contained $1,200.

Leonard has yet to release a statement.

“He didn’t have anything to do with this,” Woodard told the newspaper.

Leonard recently signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after an impressive NBA Championship win with the Toronto Raptors.