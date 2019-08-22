Kawhi Leonard wants kids in LA to know that he’s got their backs.

The new Los Angeles Clippers player has vowed to give away one million backpacks to kids in need just in time as kids head back to school.

“Going to the NBA, this is what I wanted to do; I wanted to give back to my community,” said Leonard. “That’s why I’m so happy to be back home.”

The NBA star brought some backpacks to his old school Cloverdale Elementary, MSN reports.

“With the Clippers, just want you to know we got you guys’ back, as long as you work hard and have a goal set,” said Leonard on Tuesday.

“That’s a goal of mine for this year, being great on and off the court,” he said. “And I felt like this was a great way to start.”

Leonard teamed up with Baby2Baby, an charitable organization that aids low-income children from ages 0 to 12.

Leonard also gave out backpacks to the Moreno Valley Unified, Los Angeles Unified, Inglewood Unified school districts.

Leonard is definitely being a big brother by giving back.

Speaking of big brothers, Big Sean hosted his second annual DON Weekend, short for Detroit’s On Now, where he unveiled a new music studio at the Dauch Boys & Girls Club.

He also gave a whopping $100,000 to the newly remodeled recording facility.

“The west side of Detroit is my old neighborhood,” he said Saturday in front of hundreds at the kickoff of DON Weekend at the Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys and Girls Club, USA Todayreports. “It’s a full-circle moment when your neighborhood supports you and holds you high, and you’re in a position to be able to hold it up in your own way and take it further.”

It’s all about the kids!

