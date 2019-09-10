Singer Bobby Brown reportedly got kicked off a Jet Blue flight at the Los Angeles International Airport for ‘being drunk’ even though onlookers said he wasn’t causing a commotion.

It might have been his prerogative to drink, but it was Jet Blue’s choice to remove him from a flight.

The “King of R&B” was headed to Boston on Monday and according to reports, he was booted off the plane.

In fact, everyone was asked to de-plane as authorities worked to sort out the situation involving Brown, an on-again, off-again member of the group New Edition. Brown was held until police arrived and spoke with him.

Brown was reportedly headed to a cousin’s funeral, and wasn’t allowed back on the plane.

Some passengers said Brown was not in an altercation and hadn’t done anything.

A representative for Jet Blue told TMZ that Brown was “removed from the aircraft prior to departure after crewmembers observed indications of intoxication. The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. In this instance, the customer was offered a seat on a later flight. The customer declined and was issued a refund.”

What Accident?

One thing is for sure, from the looks of a photo of Brown sitting in the gate area of the airport talking to police, it doesn’t seem like his legs are “messed up” from a terrible accident his sister Leolah Brown posted about on her Facebook page late last month.

“Bobby Brown got hit by a SPEEDING car WHILE WALKING! And NO he was not in a car accident!” Leolah wrote in part on Facebook. “This car CAME STRAIGHT FOR HIM [and] TRIED TO D**N KILL HIM!”

Muhammad goes on to say, “YOU ALL ARE NOT GOING TO KILL MY WHOLE FAMILY AND KEEP THINKING YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH IT!!! NO NOT THIS ONE!!! NOT ON MY WATCH!! WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK WE ARE!!! IM CERTAINLY NOT YOUR PUNK!!!”

After the post was made, Brown’s sister-in-law Carolyn spoke out against the claims to Radar Online stating, “That is a falsified statement. That never happened. Bobby Brown did not get by a car.”

It definitely doesn’t look like Brown got any braces or anything on his legs, but he does have 99 other problems on his hands.