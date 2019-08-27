Bobby Brown is pushing back regarding the claims made by his sister that he was hit by a car and was hospitalized this past weekend.

The artist’s lawyer, Christopher Brown released a statement to inform the public that the incident never happened and he is “safe and sound,” according to The Blast.

“There are reports circulating that Bobby Brown was hit by a car over the weekend and substantially injured both his legs,” the statement from Brown’s attorney said. “The reports are false and Bobby Brown was in Los Angeles enjoying time with his family this weekend,” the statement from the attorney.

“Mr. Brown was not struck by a vehicle over the weekend and statements from Leolah Brown to the contrary are fake news,” he added.

An adamant claim

The statement was released soon after Brown’s sister, Leolah Brown Muhammad, took to social media over the weekend making claims that Brown was intentionally hit by a speeding car and was in very bad shape. Many fans were shocked by the news.

Muhammad shared specific details about the alleged incident saying that her 50-year-old brother’s bones were broken and his “legs messed up,” but she failed to stay where it took place or gives any evidence, BET reports.

“Bobby Brown got hit by a SPEEDING car WHILE WALKING! And NO he was not in a car accident!” Leolah wrote in part on Facebook. “This car CAME STRAIGHT FOR HIM [and] TRIED TO D**N KILL HIM!”

Muhammad goes on to say, “YOU ALL ARE NOT GOING TO KILL MY WHOLE FAMILY AND KEEP THINKING YOU CAN GET AWAY WITH IT!!! NO NOT THIS ONE!!! NOT ON MY WATCH!! WHO THE HELL DO YOU THINK WE ARE!!! IM CERTAINLY NOT YOUR PUNK!!!”

After the post was made, Brown’s sister-in-law Carolyn spoke out against the claims to Radar Online stating, “That is a falsified statement. That never happened. Bobby Brown did not get by a car.”

But fans have nothing to worry about concerning the R&B singer.

The Blast reports that “RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike) are preparing to tour Japan and Australia in October 2019 and Bobby Brown will be looking to reconnect with his fans in those countries.”