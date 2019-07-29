Bobby Brown is keeping the memory of his daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, by penning a letter expressing how much she is missed on the fourth anniversary of her death.

“Every day I hold you close to my heart,” Brown, 50, wrote in the letter, posted to Instagram, according to PEOPLE. “I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed.”

READ MORE: Bobby Brown says he can’t watch Whitney Houston doc and has words for Kanye’s disrespect ‘As long as he stays clear from me, he’ll be safe’

In the letter, Brown also told readers about the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a domestic violence shelter that he started in 2015 to honor his daughter’s memory.

“In keeping the flame burning, our family has started The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that is doing great things to help others in need, the way you would have if you were here,” Brown wrote. “Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory,” he concluded.

Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her home on Jan. 31, 2015 and was hospitalized in a coma until her death on July 26 of that year at age 22. Medical examiners determined immersion and intoxication caused her death. She was buried next to her mother, Whitney Houston, Brown’s former wife, at a New Jersey cemetery.

Brown said he was marking the fourth anniversary of her death as “the first annual Bobbi Kristina Day.”

READ MORE: 5 WTF moments from ‘The Bobby Brown Story’

Each year, the R&B singer has paid tribute to his daughter on the anniversary of her death. Last year, for example, Brown announced plans to build the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, and received a proclamation from South Fulton, Georgia Mayor Bill Edwards, according to PEOPLE.

“Our family lives with the pain every day of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence,” Brown said in a statement last year to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter,” his statement concluded.

And in 2017, Brown posted a video of Bobbi Kristina to Instagram of her singing Adele’s “Hello” as he addressed domestic violence in the post’s caption.

“Today we remember you #BobbiKristina💜#eN💜ough #LoveShouldntHurt,” he wrote alongside the black-and-white clip.

Brown has always felt that Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was partially responsible for her death, although Gordon was never criminally charged.

Gordon was, however, found liable in November 2016 in a civil matter accusing him of being responsible for her death. After he failed to respond to the civil lawsuit, he was ordered to pay $36 million to Bobbi Kristina’s estate.