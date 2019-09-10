Family man Chance the Rapper announced Tuesday on Instagram that he is postponing his tour after the birth of his daughter.

The tour, called The Big Day Tour, was originally set to kick off this month, but now it will begin on January 15, 2020, he says.

“I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli,” he said. “I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time,” according to Complex.

The second time dad took the time to reflect on the birth of his first child, revealing that he went on tour two weeks after his daughter, Kensli was born back in 2015. He spoke about how he missed “important milestones” in her life and was not there to support his now wife, Kirsten during that time. The two were married in March.

Chance informed fans that they can still keep their tickets and use them for the rescheduled dates or get a refund.

Entertainment company Live Nation also expressed their support, Complex reported. The company is set to both promote and produce the tour.

“We congratulate Chance on the birth of his daughter and support him while he takes time to be with his family,” Live Nation said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him back on the road in 2020.”