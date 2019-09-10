On today’s episode of DC360, Grio special correspondent Tiffany Cross discusses: Senator and democratic presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, criminal justice reform plans; The top 10 candidates meet in Houston on the campus of the HBCU Texas Southern

University; Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual legislative

conference; Hurricane Dorian refugee outrage.

For all the latest political news that matters to our community, watch new episodes of DC360 on Tuesdays and Thursdays and follow Tiffany Cross on Twitter.