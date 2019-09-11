Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently talked with his buddy Kevin Hart and says the comedian is “doing very well” after a major car crash that sidelined the popular comedian.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Hart is on the mend and finally set to leave the hospital to head to an inpatient physical therapy facility.

According to the outlet, Hart will stay at the facility at least one to two weeks.

As previously reported, Hart’s lucky to be alive after he was a passenger in a horrific car crash in Calabasas onSept. 1. Hart’s vehicle, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, reportedly was driven by Jared Black, and plummeted off the side of the road into an embankment. Rebecca Broxterman, another passenger reportedly had minor injuries.

On Monday, The Rock, 47, took hart’s place as a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s new daytime talk show on NBC.

“You know what? These things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat,” Johnson joked.

“But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends… and honestly, I mean, thank god, it could have been a lot worse, so he’s a lucky man. And he knows it too.”

Hart’s next major release, “Jumanji: The Next Level,” along with The Rock, is scheduled for release in December.