Newly minted New England Patriots’ player Antonio Brown is under fire again after news broke yesterday that his former trainer filed a lawsuit accusing the star wide receiver of sexual assault and rape.

In an explosive report that unfolded on Tuesday in The New York Times a woman identified as Britney Taylor filed a federal lawsuit alleging that several sexual assault incidents involving Brown took place between June 2017 and May 2018.

According to the lawsuit, Taylor outlined at least three separate occasions where she said Brown assaulted and raped her.

Taylor reportedly met Brown during her tenure as a student at Central Michigan, where they both attended. When she graduated, she claims Brown hired her to be his personal trainer.

Taylor, a gymnast, alleged that Brown sexually assault her during a June 2017 training session. She said he kissed her without consent and then exposed himself. Also, during the same month, Taylor claims Brown allegedly masturbated behind her and then ejaculated on her back, according to the outlet.

Then on May 20, 2018, Taylor alleges that Brown raped her by forcing her onto a bed and pushing her face into a mattress.

Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner released a statement saying that allegations are false and Brown denies “each and every allegation.”

“He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” Heitner said.

Crown also claimed that the relationship between him and Taylor was “consensual.”

Heitner also said Taylor wanted Brown to invest $1.6 million dollars into a business and when he refused, the working relationship went south.

The shocking news came out just hours after Brown signed a $15 million contract with the Patriots, coupled with a $9 million signing bonus.

While Brown has not yet been criminally charged, the Patriots team released the following statement, according to Masslive:

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

According to TMZ, Taylor claims she took a polygraph test after the alleged incidents that proved she told the truth. She says she went to “one of the nation’s leading examiners, who previously led the FBI’s polygraph program” and was asked about TWO incidents of sexual assault allegedly carried out by Brown.