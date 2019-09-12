Cookie Monster’s found a new friend who’s got the juice and the truth is, they get each other.

The dear old Sesame Street monster, who’s got a need-an-intervention type level of affection for cookies, made the internet collectively laugh when he added his two-cents to Lizzo’s Truth Hurts lyrics.

Monster much like many other celebs namely, Rihanna, Hillary Clinton and Marsai Martin, is rocking to the singer’s number one jam that rose to the top of Billboard and has become an anthem for women fed up about men breaking their heart (and perhaps eating up all the cookies too).

Lizzo’s new furry friend tweeted: “Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies…”

Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies… — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) September 10, 2019

Monster played off of Lizzo’s popular lyrics, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent that b*tch!”

Lizzo joined in on the fun, EW reported, and after seeing Cookie Monster’s admission she tweeted back and changed the lyrics a bit to fit saying: “Even when me crumble crazy me got shortbread problems, that’s the monster in me, nom nom, then me eat em that’s the cookie in me.”

Sounds like Lizzo and Cookie are cut from the same jar.

She played on her actual lyrics: “Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got boy problems, that’s the human in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the goddess in me.”

EVEN WHEN ME CRUMBLE CRAZY ME GOT SHORTBREAD PROBLEMS THATS THE MONSTER IN ME ✨NOM NOM✨ THEN ME EAT EM THATS THE COOKIE IN ME 😭 https://t.co/bKrjcnp5Ve — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 10, 2019

Truth Hurts is still making headway after a long journey to the top pf the Billboard. The song was released in 2017, but a boom in Lizzo’s popularity after an appearance at the MTV VMAs got things popping and the song rising like a bullet to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Lizzo is 100% that “It” girl right now but talked earlier this year about the difficulties she faced because she didn’t fit a certain mold.

“For a long time I didn’t want to be that big black girl with a soulful voice,” Lizzo previously told EW.

“That’s how we were tokenized — the big black girls were always the belters, and I’ve always been afraid of being put into that box. But you know what? I’m a big, fat black girl that can sing, and I can rap, and I can dance. I started to embrace how good I can finally sing, and now I’m celebrating that.”