A tragedy has struck Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith’s family.

On Wednesday, Smith’s girlfriend Petara Cordero, died after getting hit by a car when she exited their vehicle on I-90 West in Cleveland after a tire blew out, according to a statement from The Cleveland Browns.

Smith was driving and Cordero was a passenger when the tire on his Lamborghini exploded. Cordero was struck by a swerving Mazda, according to News 5, a local station.

Cordero was rushed to Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This devastating news comes just weeks after she gave birth to their baby girl Haven Harris Smith on August 27.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam, owners of the Browns said in a statement. “Our entire organization mourns with Chris, his family, and the Cordero family. We will do everything possible to offer them our support, comfort and any resources in this most difficult time.”

According to CNN, the driver admitted to drinking while driving but toxicology results are pending.

Just a few weeks ago, Smith happily shared photos of Cordero holding their new baby on social media.

“I’m so thankful to have another beautiful gift in this world my daughter Haven Harris Smith. You are such a blessing to me and your mother!! Love you Petara and Baby Haven❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

Cordero shared her bundle of joy too.

“This little girl has filled my heart with so much joy and love !! I’m so thankful that God chose me to be her mommy!! So excited for this life journey with you!!! Haven Harris Smith.”

“This a forever thing, I love you through everything,” she wrote on another heartwarming post.

We send our deepest condolences to their family.