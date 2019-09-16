The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences handed out several Emmys at their Creative arts ceremonies over the weekend but Homecoming: a Film by Beyonce didn’t get any love.

Although the groundbreaking project from Netflix earned four nominations, it failed to take home a single win. Beyonce wasn’t at the awards ceremony but she was represented by her team including longtime publicist and manager and they seemed to make their feelings on the perceived snub be known in an Instagram post.

Twitter seemed to agree that the incredible concert special should have won an award, especially over Carpool Karaoke, which is essentially shot by a dash cam.

An exclusive look at the Emmys picking two white men singing in a car w/ a camera on the dashboard over the brilliance that is Beyoncé's historic Homecoming doc pic.twitter.com/4V3NowdTBO — Sylvia No Apostrophe Obell (@SylviaObell) September 16, 2019

#Emmys James is a fun guy but carpool karaoke won over HOMECOMING?

Is there a way to sue the Emmys for this disrespect? pic.twitter.com/S4kJ9F8I91 — Xawi Anola™🌼 (@XawiAnola) September 15, 2019

Even though Beyonce got snubbed, a few of our favorites were victorious. Ava DuVernay‘s When They See Us nabbed an Emmy for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special and Nike won Outstanding Commercial for its ad “Dream Crazy” featuring Colin Keapernick.

HBO’s shocking Michael Jackson doc, Leaving Neverland nabbed the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary.

The final 27 categories will be presented at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 22.