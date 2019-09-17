Larenz Tate has been making us swoon for years and now that he has a recurring role on Power, he’s back in the spotlight and spilling tea about his real life romance in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club.

The actor has been married to his wife, Tomasina Parrott, for 13 years and the couple share four children together. He opened up about how they make their marriage work for them.

“When I met my wife, I felt like this was a good thing. We dated for a while. We dated for six years before we actually got married. She needed to know if she really wanted to rock with me [and] all my craziness. I was like ‘You still want to rock me? You know what I like, I like the ladies.’ And she was like ‘Look man, get your mind right,” he explained.

“The great thing about us is the compatibility, which is really, really important. And the honesty, and just being upfront. In our relationship, it’s important for us to create what we want to create, as opposed to what everybody else is creating in their households and their relationship…We take the best parts of relationships that we’ve seen and we try to incorporate it into our own. But our walk is not going to be anyone else’s walk. This is our thing. It’s not always easy obviously, being in the entertainment industry. There are a lot of pitfalls that are always around, and you have to have a sense of self and understanding the value of who you are and what you have.”

Love Jones 2? Larenz Tate explains why it’s been difficult to get a sequel made

He also admitted that he and his wife don’t share a bedroom, but it’s not what you think.

“There’s a lot of stress in the world. I go home, I gotta stay away from my wife. I can’t look at her too long. The loins are tender, she’s very fertile, and I just try to stay away from her man,” he said. “I sleep in a different room. When it’s time for me to get a little somethin-somethin, she turns up pregnant, all the time.”

Check out the interview: