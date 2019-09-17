Former president Barack Obama has a sweet thing going over at Netflix and apparently Donald Trump is really salty about it.

According to The Wrap, on Monday the president suggested that instead of focusing on his business operation and potential conflicts of interest, the House Judiciary Committee should turn its attention to Obama’s business with the popular streaming service.

House Judiciary has given up on the Mueller Report, sadly for them after two years and $40,000,000 spent – ZERO COLLUSION, ZERO OBSTRUCTION. So they say, OK, lets look at everything else, and all of the deals that “Trump” has done over his lifetime. But it doesn’t…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

….work that way. I have a better idea. Look at the Obama Book Deal, or the ridiculous Netflix deal. Then look at all the deals made by the Dems in Congress, the “Congressional Slush Fund,” and lastly the IG Reports. Take a look at them. Those investigations would be over FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Despite his passionate tirade, Trump didn’t make it clear exactly what aspect of Obama’s forthcoming book deal or Netflix partnership warranted an investigation and a White House representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Negotiating with Netflix

In 2018, the Obamas announced a multiyear deal with the streaming service to produce a myriad of content, including scripted and unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features. This will all be done under their Higher Ground Productions banner and the company’s first release, a documentary called “American Factory,” already began streaming last month.

According to the official description: “The docu focuses on post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant, hiring 2,000 blue-collar Americans. Early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.

The former president and First Lady Michelle Obama entered into a deal with Netflix to produce series and films under their production company Higher Ground.