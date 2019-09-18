What happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas.

Just ask rapper Dave East, who is facing assault charges after an alleged kinky rendezvous with two women resulted in the women reporting that they were brutally beaten by the rapper.

—Diddy made it rain at Atlanta’s Magic City strip club—

Things reportedly went awry after the alleged victims said they met up with East after his appearance at Drai’s Nightclub and headed to his hotel room at the Delano, TMZ reports.

It was going down and the three reportedly had a ménage à trois that didn’t quite go right. In fact, East said one of the women complained that he was giving the other girl way too much attention. East said she got mad and started throwing champagne bottles at him.

East reportedly got hit by two of the bottles and suffered cuts and bruises on his head and arm and leg.

The woman however said during sex she and East got into an argument and he took liberty to throw 5-6 punches, striking at least one on her arm. She then took cover in a bathroom and called the cops to the kinky scene.

However, the story took a twist when bystanders said a third woman arrived in the scene and that’s when things erupted into an argument.

There’s no telling who is telling the truth but all involved were cited for misdemeanor battery, Nobody, however, went to jail.

—50 Cent does not troll Nicki Minaj retirement decision—

East’s attorney, Stacey Richman, denies that the rapper used violence, other than putting the girl out of the room by grabbing her arm.

“The woman threw a soap dispenser and bottles of champagne at Dave. One of the bottles shattered on the wall, sending glass flying and cutting Dave. The woman sought to continue her assault. Dave did not respond with violence. Instead Dave was concerned for everyone’s safety,” Richman explained. “Dave justifiably took the woman by the arm and put her out of the room. Dave did not assault anyone. He was ordered by his doctor to get CAT scan after the incident. We are waiting on the results.”