In a rare moment in time, 50 Cent set his petty aside to offer insight into Nicki Minaj’s retirement decision, and to pay respect to the woman MC.

Fif sat down with Real 92.3 Los Angeles to dish about why he believes Minaj suddenly retreated from the hip hop game when she announced that she would be retiring to settle down and raise a family.

As 50 sees it, Minaj is at the top of her game and like most rappers who reach the pinnacle of their career, a newcomer gives them pause. (Of course, we’re talking about Minaj’s constant dust-ups with Cardi B).

The rap mogul believes Nicki Minaj should embrace new fans who may find allegiance with other MCs instead of leaving the game.

“All artists that establish themselves and have consistency, they start to feel a resistance at some point,” he said. “And that backlash is coming from the artist community. We want to see you make it…but if you don’t move how am I gonna have my chance to make it?”

50 believes Minaj got a little too defensive when the rap community instigated and played a part pitting top MCs against each other.

“Instinctively, anyone would be defensive if you gotta defend your position.”

Earlier this month, Minaj announced her retirement to the chagrin of her fans in a surprising tweet: “I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE,” she wrote.

At the time, Fif wrote in response to the shocking news: “Both these n***as crazy, but you know you gotta love it SOUTH SIDE,” 50 said in a tweet with a picture of Minaj and her fiance Kenneth Petty. “I don’t want Nicki Minaj to retire just take a break.”

But a source for Hollywood Life said Nicki is just blowing hot air and won’t be retiring.

A source told HollywoodLife that once Nicki does the radio discussion, her fans will see that she isn’t really retiring.

“Nicki spoke too soon on a full retirement because she loves doing music way too much to retire. Nicki wants to be a mom, wants to get married, and wants that life, but she also wants the life of rap star that she worked so hard for,” the source explained to HollywoodLife.

“She will be back. How many artists have said that they are retiring or going to stop touring and then come back bigger and better than ever? Tons! And it is the same case for Nicki. She’s not retiring permanently; it’s just a bunch of hot air!”