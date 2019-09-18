Laverne Cox could make history on Sunday as the first transgender actress to win the coveted Emmy Award.

Cox is inspired that her role as Sophia Burset in Orange is the New Black fills a void on television, but argues that transgender women and men still lag behind in recognition for their on-screen talent, ABC News reports.

While FX’s Pose has gained traction and made history as the first scripted television series on a major network to showcase a cast primarily made up of Black and brown queer people—specifically transgender women, Cox said there’s still much work to do.

“Most of the ways that trans people were talked about on television or when we would go on talk shows, the questions would be very invasive and objectifying and dehumanizing, in my opinion, and sensationalized,” she told E! News.

Still, Cox says she is disappointed that trans actresses aren’t receiving more nominations for for their work.

“Five years later, three nominations later,” Cox said she is the only trans actress being recognized. “We have this incredible responsibility as artists to speak up, to speak out, to have more diverse sets, to have more diverse writers rooms, to tell stories that reflect the rich humanity of people and to speak to issues of the world around us.”

Cox said she remains optimistic more stories on-screen will “change the conversation about transgender people.”

Pose’s Billy Porter gets Emmy nod

One actor from Pose has gotten some recognition.

With Billy Porter’s first Emmy nomination, he is breaking new ground as the first openly gay Black man to be nominated for a lead acting role.

In addition, Porter’s star vehicle, FX’s hit series Pose has proven to be an important feat as it has made history by casting the most transgender actors in television history. Now the show is getting recognition from viewing audiences, as well as the Television Academy. According to Deadline the show has scored an Outstanding Drama Series nomination.

