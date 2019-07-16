Beyoncé’s “Homecoming” film has scored six Emmy nominations, while documentaries on Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and the disastrous Fyre Festival also picked up nods.

With Netflix’s “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” the pop star earned four of the six nominations Tuesday, including bids for producing, writing, co-directing and musical direction. “Homecoming” will compete with “Springsteen on Broadway” in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category.

“Homecoming” also earned nominations for costumes and production design.

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” and Netflix’s “FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” will compete for outstanding documentary or nonfiction special. Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” is up for outstanding informational series or special.