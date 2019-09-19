The case against New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown continues to cause him even more embarrassment and money. The latest includes Brown losing an endorsement from Nike, the latest big name brand to separate itself from Brown and his antics.

According to Complex, a Nike spokesperson confirmed that Brown is “not a Nike athlete,” but didn’t provide any additional information regarding his relationship with the shoe company. Last year, Brown intimated on an episode of Sneaker Shopping that he was working with Nike on a “huge” deal and a few months later, the company released a Tech Trainer personalized by Brown.

Along with potentially losing out on this Nike deal, prosecutors and police in Pennsylvania have now interviewed Brown’s accuser and former trainer.

While the investigation in Pennsylvania may not result in any charges, there is a strong potential for Brown to face charges in Florida where he allegedly forcibly raped the woman in 2018, sources tell TMZ.

Britney Taylor is the former trainer who filed a civil lawsuit against the athlete, charging that on two occasions in Pittsburgh in 2017 Brown sexually assaulted her. He allegedly exposed himself and kissed her in one incident and in a separate incident pleasured himself on her back, both without consent, the report says.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says the police department and prosecutors have reached out to Taylor to investigate her claims against Brown, but it seemingly will end there.

“It appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit,” the District Attorney said.

However, the Florida rape accusation of May 2018, would still be within the time parameters for prosecution. Attorneys for Taylor state she will be willing to work “with the NFL and any other agencies.” Miami-area legal authorities have yet to initiate contact with the accuser or her representation, TMZ notes.

Taylor met with the NFL for over 10 hours, The Washington Post reports. A source close to the case said there is “nothing imminent” and “no timeline” in regards to punishment for Brown. He is expected to play against the division rival New York Jets on Sunday. The Patriots released a statement stating they will not make any decisions until they receive information of the league’s findings.

Throughout the investigations, Brown has maintained his innocence and his legal representation stated there is a possibility for a countersuit. In a statement, Brown’s lawyer stated Taylor is in seek of funds for her gymnastics center venture.

In his first game with the Patriots, Brown caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 stomping of the Miami Dolphins.