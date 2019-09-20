Taylor Swift is coming forward to respond to past reports that she is an alt-right advocate, calling the claims “disgusting” and “repulsive.”

During a recent in-depth interview with Rolling Stone , the pop star touched on her political views and addressed a time in 2016, when NPR noted that a white supremacy group tried to imply that the singer-songwriter was secretly part of the alt-right movement. At the time The Washington Post also reported that she had become an “‘Aryan Goddess’ icon.”

“There’s literally nothing worse than white supremacy. It’s repulsive. There should be no place for it,” she told magazine.

But what’s raising brows is that Swift is claiming she had no clue what was going on at the time because she didn’t have the internet on her phone.

“I didn’t hear about that until after it had happened,” she said. “Because at this point, I, for a very long time, I didn’t have the internet on my phone, and my team and my family were really worried about me because I was not in a good place. And there was a lot of stuff that they just dealt with without telling me about it. Which is the only time that’s ever happened in my career.”

Swift, 29, goes on to say that in stark contrast to what was being alleged, the 2016 presidential election actually inspired her to get more politically engaged as progressive Democrat.

“Really, I keep trying to learn as much as I can about politics, and it’s become something I’m now obsessed with, whereas before, I was living in this sort of political ambivalence, because the person I voted for had always won,” she said.

“We were in such an amazing time when Obama was president because foreign nations respected us. We were so excited to have this dignified person in the White House. My first election was voting for him when he made it into office, and then voting to re-elect him. I think a lot of people are like me, where they just didn’t really know that this could happen.”

