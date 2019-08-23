This week Taylor Swift released her seventh album and it looks like she’s still not over her long standing beef with Kanye West.

According to The Daily Mail, fans rushed to decipher all 18 tracks from Swifts latest offering, Lover, but one track in particular is getting a lot of attention due to what is believed to be a jab at her arch nemesis Yeezy.

In a song titled, I Forgot that You Existed, the singer touches on her feud with West and his wife Kim Kardashian, along with her public war of words with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over the sale of her masters.

In the song she sings, “Got out some popcorn as soon as my rep started going down, down, down / Laughed on the schoolyard as soon as I tripped up and hit the ground, ground, ground.”

“How many days did I spend thinking ‘Bout how you did me wrong, wrong, wrong?” she continues. “Lived in the shade you were throwing ‘Til all of my sunshine was gone, gone, gone.”

Some feel like the emotional lyrics are a swipe at the humiliation she felt after an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed proof that she had lied about Kanye not contacting her before mentioning her in his song Famous. As a result social media started calling the singer a snake and leaving snake emojis all over her fan pages.

In a recent Vogue cover story, Swift spoke openly about how mortified she felt during that time in her life, conceding that the “mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience.”