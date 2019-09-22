The buzz behind rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s criminal trial has been the talk of the town on social media this week. Many have labeled the “Gummo” rapper as a “snitch,” as he has giving the prosecution name after name after name during his testimony.

Artists such as Meek Mill and even Snoop Dogg have chimed into the conversation calling 6ix9ine a “rat,” and now another music executive joins them in sentiment.

J. Prince, says 6ix9ine was rat material from the start. Moreover, the CEO of Houston based record label Rap-A-Lot Records maintains that the colorful haired Brooklyn rapper is surely going to get what’s coming to him, according to TMZ.

Prince, who describes 6ix9ine as a “clown,” claims that the rapper’s most recent testimony about last year’s robbery was a “complete lie.”

The CEO went to social media to set the record straight.

He claims that he’s been telling people for some time now that if 6ix9ine “keeps campaigning with dumb sh*t that he was gonna get elected! Election Day has come and now I’m hearing lies he’s telling under oath about robbing me or representatives of #Rapalot.”

Prince also warned that, “If him or any of those clowns were to try to rob me or anyone from the #Rapalot family bad news would’ve beat them home.”

Here’s a quick wrap up of what happened between the two (if you haven’t been keeping up).

On day two of 6ix9ine’s trial last week, he told the court about his declining relationship with the Nine Trey Bloods.

6ix9ine says he was denied access to a show in Houston back in March 2018 by Rap-A-Lot records employees because he didn’t “check in.” As a result of him not attending the show, he and his team lost money. Losing money is new good, so his former gang members, the Nine Treys, planned to rob Prince in retaliation for lost compensation from the show. A month later 6ix9ine says him and his gang went through with the plan and robbed Rap-A-Lot reps in the lobby of a building while being armed, TMZ reported.

But J. Prince’s memory of the events are a little different. He says 6ix9ine wasn’t turned away from a show, but it was Prince’s sons party that he was not invited to.

Prince said, “Let this be a lesson to those who know better to do better because there was never a question mark in my mind that this kid #takashi69 was rat material that’s why my sons didn’t allow him to come into their party. It was never about a rat checking in with us.”

6ix9ine testified that he didn’t go inside for the robbery, but his former manager, Shotti, and other members robbed the music executives. Surveillance of this was played in court.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that 5 people approached 2 victims as they got off of an elevator with pointed guns and threats of killing them if they didn’t get on the ground. The robbers allegedly got away with 2 chains, a cell phone and a bunch of hard drives.