Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for American Son and in it, Kerry Washington is a mother on the brink of breaking.

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, American Son tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station.

Kerry Washington stars opposite Steven Pasquale, who plays the husband she’s separated from and is now forced to reunite with under crippling circumstances. She’s desperate to find her teenage son and even if this very brief trailer, we can see how phenomenal her performance is.

Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

Helmed by Tony Awards-winning director, Kenny Leon, who also directed Kerry Washington and the rest of these actors in the play on Broadway, this adapted version is sure to bring the important play written by Christopher Demos-Brown to the masses.

Check out the first official trailer for American Son:

