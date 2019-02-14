Actress Kerry Washington is notoriously private about her personal life, but this week fans are getting a sweet albeit rare, glimpse into her family life.

According to Zumi Nigeria, a lifestyle website for today’s millennial African woman, recently, Washington, her husband Nnamdi Asomugha, and their two beautiful children are featured in the Nigerian society magazine, Life & Times.

READ MORE: Chicago officers accused in covering up the Laquan McDonald shooting death to stand trial

While Washington may be the toast of the town in Black Hollywood, the cover story for this issue focused on her mother-in-law, Dr. Lilian Asomugha, to commemorate her 70th birthday.

The actress joined her former NFL player husband and other members of his extended family in the shoot, all wearing traditional Igbo attire including their two children.

This is the first time that many of Washingtons fans have seen her family of five all together, and it was just a few months ago that the star even revealed that she is actually a mother of three.

READ MORE: Racist substitute teacher tells Black students MLK killed himself and their clothes ‘marked them for prison’

Kerry Washington looks like she’s been igbo all her life. Beautiful family. pic.twitter.com/Etv0n8j7gL — a whole spice rack (@TifeBollz) February 10, 2019

“I am a mother of three,” Washington said as a correction to journalist Craig Melvin of the TODAY show, who – like many of us – thought Washington only had two kids.

At first some on social media thought the moment was an admission that Washington and Asomugha were expecting another child. However, it now appears that the third child mentioned is her 12-year-old stepchild.

There’s no doubt that the 42-year-old’s personal experiences with motherhood came in handy while preparing for her newest role in American Son, a play in which the actress and her co-star, Steven Pasquale, go on a mission to find their missing son.

“The play is teaching me so much every day. I feel like I’m still learning from [my character],” Washington recently admitted.. “One of the things that I think every mother who sits in the play — every parent, actually, who comes to the play — is faced with the powerlessness of parenting.”