Cardi B opened up to Angie Martinez about her own #MeToo moment during a seedy closed-door dealing with a magazine photographer she faced on her climb to the top.

Ahead of an upcoming episode of We TV’s “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” Martinez interviewed the rapper about life as a hit-making MC and they dove deep into a situation where Cardi said she experienced a sexual assault at a magazine shoot that still haunts her, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

“I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, ‘Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?’ Then he pulled his [penis] out,” Cardi said in a preview clip.

“I was so [expletive] mad, and I was just like, ‘This is crazy.’”

I was like, [You’re] fucking bugging. You know what? I’m out!”

Cardi said she even too matters to the top execs at the magazine and said they didn’t seem to care.

“You know what’s so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, ‘So? And?’” she said while shrugging her shoulders.

“When I see the #MeToo movement — there’s girls from the hood I know that went through the same type of treatment, like they make you feel like you got to do a certain type of thing for the most (expletive). … It happens, really, every day.”

Cardi said now that’s she’s a superstar, she doesn’t get any inappropriate unwanted offers saying, “Oh, hell no. I’ll put you on blast on my Instagram.” Cardi has more than 50 million followers.

The episode airs tonight.