Cassie and Alex Fine are officially married!

The lovebirds who hooked up less than a year ago are on a whirlwind and expecting a baby girl soon.

They took their relationship to the next level by sealing the deal with saying their “I don’s” in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, E! News reports.

While neither Cassie or Fine have confirmed the marriage on social media, they did give a nod to their pastor Peter Berg by commenting on a picture of him officiating their ceremony.

“Love you Pete! ♥️” Cassie wrote.

The very pregnant soon-to-be mom wore a flowing white gown and simple laced veil. Fine looked dapper in a classic black and white tux.

Seems like Cassie is living the “happily ever after” mantra after she split from her 10-year relations with Diddy and started dated Fine last year. Fine was formerly Diddy’s personal trainer.

Cassie took to her social media to make the announcement earlier this year that she was with child. In a professional photo shoot uploaded to Instagram, Cassie and the celebrity trainer are seen seated in a car making the gender reveal in her caption:

“Can’t wait to meet our baby girl,” the expectant mother starts off, before closing with, “Love You Always & Forever.”

In another post, Fine posted an open letter to his future daughter.

“I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever. I never thought my heart could grow bigger after meeting your mother… then I found out we were having you and I instantly felt a love that is so indescribable,” Alex stated.

We’re happy to see Cassie get the life she dreamed of with the man of her dreams.