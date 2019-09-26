This week our Forever First Lady, Michelle Obama, took time out of her busy schedule to praise Meghan Markle as an “inspiration” when it comes to her heartfelt charity work across the globe.

“Thank you to my friend, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” Obama wrote Wednesday, via her Instagram alongside a photo of the royal beaming during a reception for Young People at the Residence of the British High Commissioner in Cape Town.

She then went on to applaud Markle as, “a thoughtful leader who is breaking the mold and making our world better for it. Whether meeting with our @ObamaFoundation Leaders or helping girls around the world seek the education they deserve, she is an inspiration to so many.”

The Duchess of Sussex, her husband, Prince Harry, and their baby Archie are currently on a 10-day royal tour of South Africa.

“Being a working mum and traveling as well with a baby, my goodness it’s a lot, but it’s all so exciting,” Markle said during an appearance this week, while speaking to mother-of-two Lara Rosmarin, CEO of Cape Innovation and Technology.

That same morning the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ were up early to meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the nobel-prize winning champion of the anti-Apartheid movement and brought Archie along for the ride.

“Arch meets Archie,” read the caption on their official Instagram account, accompanied by a video of a their baby boy smiling and laughing for the cameras.

Even though he is only four-and-half months-old, the Duchess described her son as “an old soul” while the Archbishop’s daughter, Thandeka Tutu Gxashe, joked that she could already tell he would grow up to be a “ladies man.”

The Archbishop Tutu’s daughter also suggested that the precocious baby must have “cameras” in his “genes”.

