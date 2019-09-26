Samuel L. Jackson has one of the most iconic voices in entertainment and those who own Amazon’s Alexa devices will be hearing his voice – explicit language and all – throughout their households soon.

Amazon on Wednesday announced that Jackson will be the first celebrity voice for its virtual assistant device, Alexa, USA Today reports.

The online retail giant revealed the news at its product unveil event detailing what users can expect when they hear the actor’s voice on their Echo later this year.

Jackson will be able to provide weather updates, tell jokes, play music and more, according to Amazon.

To hear the Oscar-nominated actor’s voice Amazon user’s just have to say “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson” and they’ll be able to choose between the clean version or the explicit version by going to Alexa’s settings menu.

This feature will cost 99 cents during the introductory period, but after the period it will be $4.99.

After purchasing, Amazon suggests owners to say a few requests such as:

“Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from.”

“Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7am.”

“Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday.”

Although Jackson can be asked a wide range of requests, he won’t be able to “help with Shopping, lists, reminders or Skills.”

This isn’t the first time Amazon used celebrity voices for Alexa. Although Jackson will be the first official voice for the virtual assistant, celebrities like Cardi B, Gordon Ramsay and more helped Alexa out when she lost her voice for a Super Bowl commercial last year, according to a USA Today.

Alexa will also be expanding its reach to cars next year, General Motors announced on Wednesday. Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac owners will soon be hearing the virtual assistant’s voice in their cars if they own a 2018 car or newer.

Amazon also revealed smart glasses called Echo Frame and earbuds Echo Buds at their event as well. It’s safe to say Amazon is making huge strides in the technology market.