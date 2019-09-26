The highly anticipated competition show, Rhythm + Flow will soon be premiering on Netflix on October 9 and the streaming company just dropped a trailer this week to provide viewers a sneak peak of what to expect from hip-hop’s first reality competition series from the streaming service.

Judged by rap artists, Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper, the trailer shows how the entertainers will be traveling through major cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago,and Atlanta to find the most talented artists in the cities have to offer, according to Complex. The trailer already shows a glimpse of how the show will definitely be filled with a lot of energy and excitement.

Not only will viewers be able to see the rising stars show off their talent, but they’ll also see guest appearances by their favorite singers, rappers songwriters and producers. Some include the late Nipsey Hussle, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Miguel, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla Sign, Twista and more.

The show will be premiering 10 episodes from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23. over a span of three weeks every Wednesday. The first four episodes will air the first week, followed by episodes five through seven the second week, and the last three episodes will air the final week.

Viewers will get to see talent have auditions, perform in cyphers, compete in rap battles and more.

“Success in this line of work looks a million different ways,” Chance the Rapper says in the preview. “There is a criteria that you gotta meet.”

Cardi B, T.I., and Chance the Rapper are the perfect trio to help these artists turn their dreams into reality.

Netflix subscribers can also check out other shows and movies coming to the streaming service in October such as Bad Boys, Good Burger, Men in Black II and more.

Check out trailer below: