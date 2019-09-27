Looks like Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is expecting her third child!

According to Bravo, Thursday it was announced that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker, are having their second child together, and this time it will be via surrogacy. They both also have children from previous relationships.

The reality star first expressed her interest in using a surrogate back in November of 2018.

“It hasn’t been done — but we’re in the process. … We have two embryos that are still left from when we had Ace. So, we have two embryos left and we know they’re girls,” the songwriter told US Weekly at the time.

But she also admitted that she was “nervous” and “kind of scared” about having a surrogate carry her baby.

“Like, I don’t have anybody who can tell me [about it],” lamented the 43 year old. “When we were going through the IVF process, I did have a couple of friends who had done it, so, you know, I could talk to them, but this is a situation where I don’t have anybody I can talk to.”

Fortunately, a phone call with Bravo exec and TV host Andy Cohen, finally helped her make peace with the decision.

During an appearance on Busy Tonight, she recalls, “I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama’… And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.” It made me feel better.”

“At the time I didn’t know that he was doing [surrogacy] too,” she added. “And then when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, “Now you see why I felt so strongly.”‘

Grammy winner also notes that she understands why it was hard getting Todd to agree to use a surrogate at first.

“The African American community, we’re not as open about stuff like that,” she opined. “So we don’t have as many people who are sharing their experience. It’s not like I had a lot of friends who I could say [to him], “Oh yeah, they did this.”‘