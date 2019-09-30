Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Eva Marcille gave birth to her third child on Friday, her second with husband Michael Sterling.

Us magazine reported Marcille announced her pregnancy in May. She married Sterling in 2018 shortly after giving birth to their son Michael Jr. Their wedding was the subject of a special episode of the show that aired in March.

She also has a child by her ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, who just recently announced he plans on pursing joint custody of their daughter Marley.

Adamma Mckinnon, McCall’s attorney, filed legal documents alleging that Marcille has tried to alienate Marley from McCall ever since moving to Georgia back in 2015, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

McCall believes it’s in their daughter’s best interest for them to spend more time together and “foster a parental bond,” TMZ said. McCall also wants Marley to take his last name. Currently the girl has Sterling’s last name.

The relationship between Marcille and McCall has been tumultuous. The reality star reportedly had to get a restraining order against him after an argument in which he tried to snatch their daughter out of her hands.

New RHOA drama

Meanwhile, new drama seems to be brewing on the set of RHOA which is coming back with a vengeance according to a new explosive clip that was released.

Kenya Moore will return to the series this year and she and fellow new mom Porsha Williams seem to be on good terms. That’s where the lovefest ends because a few seconds into the clip, a fist fight breaks out between several of the cast members.

“I told you that lady was crazy,” said a very pregnant Marcille before delivering her new baby. Then you can hear Porsha’s voice telling someone to “get out of this room.”

