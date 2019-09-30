Antonio Brown hopped on the internet to ask for help in his new college class, but it didn’t go over so well for the embattled former Patriots wide receiver.

Brown who is facing accusations that he raped his former trainer Brittany Taylor and sexually exposed himself to another unnamed woman, is sitting on the sidelines after the New England Patriots released him amid the explosive claims.

Brown, whose 2019 NFL year crashed within the first month of the season, slammed the NFL and decided to turn back to education and apparently signed back up for some college classes and shared it on social media last week.

My English paper do by tonight 12am need a prof reader make sure As and Bs #Eng303 — AB (@AB84) September 29, 2019

But after seeing the errors in his tweet, the Twitterverse shut the athlete down and concluded he needs help is more ways than one, Brobible reports.

I just proofread your tweet. You’re very welcome. pic.twitter.com/OkFzUDiU5U — ⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ (@Steve2duhO) September 29, 2019

I’ll do it for $30M guaranteed — Jordan (@2ndTag) September 29, 2019

Imagine grading Antonio Brown’s English paper pic.twitter.com/OsZXEZ1gLu — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) September 29, 2019

I would pay big money to see a draft of Antonio Brown’s college essay.. pic.twitter.com/CItuU4CVQI — Geoff Warholak (@gbw5027) September 30, 2019

Well the epic hit backs from fans was a lesson he looks like he needed.

Brown reenrolled at Central Michigan University, which he left in 2010 to enter the NFL draft after three seasons. He signed up to take Introduction to Management, Technical Writing, Death and Dying, and a Racism and Equality course, The Daily Mail reports.

“Back to school @cmuathletics,” Brown wrote on Instagram.

Brown’s legal issues

Brown was released by the New England Patriots last week after a second woman came forward and accused him of sexual harassment, following an explosive sexual assault claim by his former trainer Brittany Taylor who filed a civil suit.

After being released, Brown blasted the Patriots owner Robert Kraft pointing out Kraft’s own legal troubles involving alleged sexual solicitation at a Florida massage parlor.

He is also battling both the Raiders and the Patriots for payment of the “guaranteed” millions they reportedly owe him.